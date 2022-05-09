Andover Council addresses many issues at May meeting

The Andover Council navigated a marathon meeting Monday, May 2 at the council chambers. All members were in attendance.

The Council received an update from Village President Mike Mielke who had contacted Jack Kusack of IMEG, the engineering firm involved with the water tower project. A bid will be let for the purchase of a generator for the water plant. Purchase of the generator will likely coincide with release of funds from Rural Water. Painting the interior and exterior of the water tower should be started as soon as possible. Mielke will meet with Dave Riddell regarding the painting project.

Gazebo restoration cannot move forward until rough in electrical is complete. Mielke has yet to hear back from Hutchinson Electrical about a start date. Decking material for the ceiling will cost about $3300.

Additional park benches have been requested. Four 4' benches without a back have been ordered at a total cost of $2500.

Signage at the ball diamond and playground equipment was addressed. A mesh sign thanking vendors was agreed on and ordered. A playground bench fixed to a cement pad, and featuring a plaque honoring the donation of new playground equipment will be attached. A cost of $2215 was approved. Two vendors for the bench were discussed, and Elma Gay was going to research if the Illinois company could have it sooner, and whether it would be able to be picked up direct from the vendor.

An ordinance to be drafted regarding chickens in Andover is in the works, one with moveable coops and the other with stationary coops. A Town Hall meeting is proposed to give residents a chance to voice opinions on the subject. May 23rd at 6 PM was decided upon, with notices being posted at the Village Hall, on the Andover website and in local businesses.

Elma Gay requested $275 for prizes for the May 14th and June 4th Andover Adventures. Volunteers are needed to help out June 4 to man the street corners for the 1 mile bike ride. The ride will start at 9 AM at the East Pavilion.

Mike Mielke has contacted Woodhull Communications to talk to the Council at the June meeting about the possibility of offering fiber optics.