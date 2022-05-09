Atkinson Village Board approves spending plan

Claudia Loucks

Atkinson Village Board members approved a spending plan for the 2022-2023 fiscal year at their recent April meeting.

The budget lists expenditures at $6,615,619 and revenues at $7,464,767. The new figures compare with last year’s expenditures of $3,701,699 and revenues of $7,794,562.69.

In other business, the board heard from Jason Xue and Eric Hu, owners of the White House Trailer Court, regarding the water bills owed by residents of the trailer court, as well as the individual water meters.

The board previously informed the trailer court owners that individual water meters on the trailers would not be replaced, only the main meter. There are 22 individual meters in the court.

Bids for the water meter replacement project are due at the village office by May 23. The board agreed to contact the two trailer court owners to let them know the additional cost of replacing the meters at the individual trailers with the possibility of the board and trailer court owners sharing in the cost of replacing all water meters.

The board also approved offering the summer recreation program for area children and is seeking two people to serve as co-directors of the program which is tentatively scheduled for June and July. Applicants for the position of director must be 18 years of age. Anyone interested in the position is asked to contact the Atkinson Village Office at 309-936-7658.

In other business, the board:

-Approved paying Steve’s Nursery, Geneseo, $1,300 to update landscaping at the former grade school.

-Accepted the high bid of $850 per year for three years from Travis Taber to maintain the 8.5 acre tract of land where hay is planted.