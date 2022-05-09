Geneseo boys tennis against Moline

Claudia Loucks

It was a close contest with the Moline Boys’ Tennis Team ending up with the win over Geneseo, 3-2.

GENESEO VS. MOLINE

IN SINGLES:

-No. 1 – Ankit Rajvanshi, Moline, defeated Alex Slaymaker, GHS, 6-4 and 6-2.

-No. 2 – Zach Bitner, Moline, defeated Braeden Possin, GHS, 6-2 and 6-3.

IN DOUBLES:

-No. 1 – Samuel Robinson and Conner Nelson, GHS, defeated Deepakj Badri and Ishank Pujari, Moline, 6-4 and 6-1.

-No. 2 – Logan Pardoe and Sam Mosbarger, GHS, defeated Jeffrey Stroup and Akhil Kumar, Moline, 6-0 and 6-3.

-No. 3 – JathinRam Kollarapu and Anirudh Kuppili, Moline, defeated Jacob Hartman and Chase Marshall, GHS, 6-4 and 6-3.