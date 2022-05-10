Geneseo Class of 2022 to have parade and ceremony

Claudia Loucks

The Graduation Parade established for the Class of 2020, returned for the Class of 2021, will also be part of the GHS Commencement for the Class of 2022, and in addition to the Parade, the Class of 2022, will have a Commencement Ceremony, all on Sunday, May 22.

Geneseo school administrators first put together a Graduation Parade for the 2020 senior class as Coviod-19 put a halt to gatherings including the commencement ceremony.

The Parade was so popular in its first year that the administration chose to offer it again last year and this year.….So the Class of 2022 will celebrate with a parade at 1 p.m. that begins at Geneseo Fareway and travels by each of the three district’s elementary buildings, the Geneseo Middle School, and St. Malachy’s before ending at the high school. (Map of parade route included)

After the parade, at 2:15 p.m., students will gather in the main gym at the high school where they will receive instructions to line up for the graduation processional to the football stadium. Guests can begin entering the football stadium at 2: 15 p.m. and may bring their own chairs if they choose not to sit in the bleachers. The ceremony will be held indoors in the event of inclement weather. The graduation ceremony will begin at 3 p.m.