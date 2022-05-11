Galva Park Board reviews plans to open pool - What did they decide?

Carol Townsend

The Galva Park District pool is scheduled to open Saturday, May 28th (weather permitting). Pool hours are noon to 6 p.m. every day.

Everyone can check the Facebook page for dates for swim lessons. In district will be $30 and out of district will be $35 for 10 lessons.

The adult aerobic class will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. The cost is $2.50 per session or $20 for 10 sessions.

The board met last Wednesday and Superintendent Nathan Glaser is working on the pool getting it ready for opening.

Glaser reported that the maintenance workers are all working out well.

He said the flag pole needs some work and it will be done in the near future.

New mulch has been ordered for the playground and will be spread in the near future.

The board approved to give 20 put put golf passes to the Galva Public Library for their summer reading program.

Brittany Stewart, the Park District treasurer, reported she has received 39 memberships for the 2022 season.

The board had approved for the Galva Freedom Fest to hold their beer tent this year at the Park District on July 3rd from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The tent will have a fence around it and they will have their own porta potties.

The next meeting will be June 8th and will be held at the shelter near the pool instead of City Hall. The board always meets the employees at their June meeting and has pizza with them. The board will meet at 6 p.m. and the employees will come at 6:30 p.m.