News Briefs

Geneseo Republic

"Necessary Christian Beliefs" at First Baptist Church of Galva

Pastor Bryan Griem will lead a four-week Bible discussion on the beliefs that should define any true Christian. The study will be held at 6 PM Wednesday evenings beginning May 18 - June 8 at the First Baptist Church of Galva - 211 NW 4th Ave. Phone 309-932-2713 for more information.

Hennepin Hike Sunday May 15

The Friends of the Hennepin Canal will be holding their monthly Hike the Canal outing on Sunday, May 15. This month’s hike will be from Lock 6 to Lock 11 (Bridge 6). This portion of the “Hike the Hennepin” is 4.6 miles in length and it has been named the “Snapping Turtle”. We will meet at Lock 11, just north of Tiskilwa at 1:30 pm, where we will be shuttled to Lock 6 to begin our hike. Directions to Lock 11 are to take Main Street south out of Princeton and continue on that road until you cross the canal. The lock will then be on your left.

You need not be a member of the Friends to join us in any of the hikes. There is no fee for the hikes. Come and join in the fun and bring a friend. We ask that you dress weather appropriately. For more information, contact Ed Herrmann at: hikes@friends-hennepin-canal.org (email) or call 815-664-2403 (home) or log on to our website at: www.friends-hennepin-canal.org

Bloodmobile to stop in Galva May 24

The Red Cross Bloodmobile will be held Tuesday, May 24th from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Epworth Hall at the First Methodist Church in Galva. The church is located at 214 Northwest 2nd Avenue. For an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBloodorg . Bring a friend and help save lives.

Galva Arts Council to host Emily Antonacci May 21

Emily Antonacci will show off her guitar and ukulele originals and cover songs at the GAC on May 21. Emily is from Peoria and has played throughout Illinois with the other members of her band. She will take the stage at 7. Doors open at 6:30. An open mic will follow at 8:30 p.m. All area musicians, storytellers and other artists are invited to participate. A snack bar featuring Anderson Family coffee will also be included. Donations welcome.

Luke Winslow-King to perform in Cambridge Sunday May 15

BISHOP HILL, Illinois—Luke Winslow-King featuring Roberto Luti the “If These Walls Could Talk Tour” will stop at a private residence in Cambridge, Illinois Sunday, May 15th. The evening will begin with a potluck dinner at 6PM, with music starting at 7PM, and is open to guests of all ages. A $15-25 donation is suggested. Weather permitting, the concert will be outdoors. Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved to the Bishop Hill Creative Commons, located at 309 N. Bishop Hill St, Bishop Hill, IL. Columbia, Missouri based singer/songwriter Daniel Lutz will open the concert.

Richmond Hill Play Auditions May 21 & 22

Richmond Hill Players will hold auditions for the second half of their 2022 season on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22 from 1-3pm at the RHP Barn Theatre in Geneseo. Auditions consist of cold readings from the script; no experience required. Plays holding auditions include the August comedy “Leaving Iowa” by Tim Clue and Spike Manton, directed by Dana Moss-Peterson (roles for 3-6 men, 3-6 women, ages 25-55+); a thriller in October, “The Uninvited” by Tim Kelly, adapted from Dorothy McCardle’s novel, directed by John Donald O’Shea (4 men, 6 women, ages 18-65+); and a November drama, “All My Sons” by Arthur Miller, directed by Joe DePauw (5 men, 4 women, ages 20’s to 60; 1 boy approximately 8-years-old.)

For more details, please visit the website rhplayers.com, or phone 309-944-2244.