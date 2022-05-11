Ribbon Cutting and Open House May 18 for Sundance for Our Soldiers

Claudia Loucks

Megan Sundeen learned from experience how horses can help people.

It was her own family experience that led to the beginning of her first horse therapy program in 2012, and she then developed Sundance for Our Soldiers (SOS) in 2016 which she provides at little to no cost to military service members and their families.

The SOS program also includes serving First Responders, health care workers, teachers and youth.

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, there will be a ribbon cutting and open house on Wednesday, May 18, at the new location of SOS, at Belezaire Horse Farm, at 13081 North 2550th Ave., Geneseo, (five miles north on Illinois Route 82).

The event is from 4 to 7 p.m. and will include photographs with horses, questions and answers about horse therapy, refreshments and relaxation. More information is available at www.sundanceforoursoldiers.org or by calling 309-945-7257.

In addition, SOS has been invited by the Geneseo Park District to be included in the current summer camp program which will be held at the Park District Athletic Field on North St.

For information about the Park District Summer Camp, contact the Park District at 309-944-5695.

Sundeen said, “We will begin taking the miniature horses to camp on June 7 and will visit the camp on Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 4. To help fund the program, we applied for and have received a $15,000 Geneseo Foundation grant.”