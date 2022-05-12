All Around Galva

Carol Townsend

Avenue of Flags set up

The Galva American Legion is asking for help putting up the Avenue of Flags for Memorial Day.

If you can help, come to the storage building behind Subway on Monday, May 30th at 6 a.m. or meet at the Galva Cemetery at 6:15 a.m. All help will be appreciated

Galva Cemetery flags for veterans

The Galva American Legion is asking for volunteers to help put the grave flags in their holders on each Veterans grave at the Galva Cemetery at 7 a.m. on Sunday, May 22nd. The Legion has over 800 flags to put on Veterans graves and the more help they can get the faster it will go.

Crimestoppers to hold Bake Sale and Chili supper

The Henry County Crimestoppers are holding a chili supper and bake sale at the Galva American Legion on Saturday, May 21st from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Donations will be accepted.

The proceeds are used for crime tips.