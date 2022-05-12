Geneseo Council warned of increased energy costs

The Geneseo Council met Tuesday May 10, with all councilmen in attendance.

Mayor Sean Johnson noted that National Police Week would be celebrated May 11 to 17, with May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Deputy Chief Gene Karzan did a presentation to the Council on the Geneseo Police Department's year 2021 in review, with an extensive collection of metrics on how funding for the department was spent, kinds of police calls, and frequency of calls.

Several infrastructure projects are on hold until materials can be delivered. The proposed new Well #32 is in the hands of the Illinois EPA, waiting for permitting to be done.

City Engineer Eric Rowald also warned about the upcoming costs of energy for the summer. Pricing is expected to go up significantly, citing coal powered plants coming offline, and the wind and solar alternatives not being able to keep up with demand. The energy market will remain volatile at least until May of 2023, Rowald's sources estimate. "Asking for a cost adjustment will be the City's last resort."

The bid for municipal street milling was awarded to Brandt Construction in the amount of $40,860.

A change in zoning for a piece of property at 936 S. Oakwood was agreed on. The parcel is directly behind the Geneseo Animal Care office, currently vacant and zoned residential. It will be re-zooned as business and used by the veterinary office.