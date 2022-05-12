RutabagA Gallery artist of the month

Claudia Loucks

UPCOMING EVENTS

An event reception is planned for Wednesday, May 18, at RutabagA. The invitation reads: “Come join us at RutabagA for 'Mocktails', art viewing, and discussion with artists from 5 to 7 p.m.

A Color Theory Class is scheduled from 4 to 5 p.m. on Monday, May 23, at RutabagA. The class will include the basics of color theory, which is the study of how to mix and blend colors, why color appears the way it does, and how to use paint made of different compounds to achieve desired results. The hands-on class is free.