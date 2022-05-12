RutabagA Gallery artist of the month

Claudia Loucks
The art work of Jamie Sullivan will be on display during the month of May in the front window at RutabagA Art Gallery in downtown Geneseo. Sullivan is a member of Rutabaga, which is located at 108 North State St. She started TreBella Art in 2019 to realize a dream of exhibiting and sharing her art through local events and festivals. Sullivan studied art at Illinois State University, Normal, focusing on art history, drawing and sculpture. Painting became more accessible as a medium over the last few years. The artist now focuses on painting with acrylics and is most interested in color theory. She uses color to invite the viewer to the work and delight the eye with high contrast and forced light source. Each month, RutabagA Gallery will feature the art work of one of their member artists in the front window of the gallery, in an effort to introduce the members to the community, showing their work as well as background information on the artist.

UPCOMING EVENTS

An event reception is planned for Wednesday, May 18, at RutabagA. The invitation reads: “Come join us at RutabagA for 'Mocktails', art viewing, and discussion with artists from 5 to 7 p.m.

A Color Theory Class is scheduled from 4 to 5 p.m. on Monday, May 23, at RutabagA. The class will include the basics of color theory, which is the study of how to mix and blend colors, why color appears the way it does, and how to use paint made of different compounds to achieve desired results. The hands-on class is free.