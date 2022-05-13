Looking Back Cambridge

15 Years Ago

May 17, 2007

The graduation ceremony for fifty-two seniors, comprising the Cambridge High School class of 2007 is set for Saturday May 19, at 7 PM, in the high school gymnasium. Haley Harp, also a member of the class graduated at mid-term.

Larry Stahl of Cambridge, the Cambridge High School Science teacher, head football coach and athletic director, will retire at the end of the school year.

25 Years Ago

May 15, 1997

The Henry County Fair board is announcing fair books are being mailed to past exhibitors and can be picked up at banks in the county.

The first two entries in the 1997 Miss Henry County Fair Queen Pageant have been received over the internet. Beth Parlow, 20, of Geneseo entered from a computer at Western Illinois University, Macomb, where she is a sophomore majoring in English. Ticey Cliff, 18, of Kewanee entered from a computer at Kewanee High School.

50 Years Ago

May 18, 1972

A corn crib and a 1968 model auto parked in the crib on the James Spires farm about 3 miles south of here s=were destroyed by fire shortly after 3 am Saturday May 13. There was no corn in the corn crib.

Green River Wranglers will sponsor a new show Saturday May 20 at 6:30 pm sharp at the club grounds, weather permitting.

100 Years Ago

May 18, 1922

Illegible