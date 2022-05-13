Looking Back Galva

15 Years Ago

May 16, 2007

Galva first ward alderman, Don Collison resigned from his seat effective May 14. Mayor Tom Hartman read the resignation letter at Tuesday's Galva City Council meeting. There was no reason given for the resignation, and Hartman declined to elaborate after the meeting.

Kelly Volkert will be the head lifeguard at the Galva swimming pool this summer according to discussions at the May 9 Galva Park District Board meeting. Twelve lifeguards have been hired for the 2007 season.

25 Years Ago

May 14, 1997

A rural Galva man escaped from his truck on Tuesday may 6 before it was struck by a Burlington Northern train. Craig Conrad, 20 was northbound on Hayes Road at 9:45 PM when he went off the road on the left in the grass and went down an embankment to the east of the viduct about two miles west of Galva. The vehicle landed on its top on the tracks., according to Steve Dooley, captain of the Henry County Sheriff's Department.

Galva Avenue of Flags committee chairperson Dick Headley has announced that the American flags will be displayed at the Galva Cemetery on Memorial Day Monday May 26. Known as the Avenue of Flags, over 250 flags will be put up at the cemetery.

50 Years Ago

May 18, 1972

The Boss Manufacturing Company will terminate its operations in Galva August 1, when its lease expires on the building in the Galva Industrial Plaza. Company officials notified the Galva Industrial Plaza this week that it will not renew its lease.

It was pointed out at the Galva City Council meeting on Tuesday that a number of complaints about youths riding bicycles on sidewalks have again been received. Mayor James Young and the council agreed that offenders of existing bicycle riding rules effective in the city should have their license removed when apprehended.

100 Years Ago

May 18, 1922

Resumption of cement sidewalk construction activities in Galva this year loom as a certainty, according to an ordinance passed Tuesday evening by unanimous vote at a meeting of the City Council., which provides for 3045 1/2 feet of new cement sidewalk on five different streets.

Peerless Theatre - Kewanee's Most Beautiful Playhouse - Sunday: Vaudeville and Pictures - Three High Class Acts - May McAvoy in "A Virginia Courtship