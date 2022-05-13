Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

May 18, 2007

A worker from Ohio-based Steeplejacks of America scraped paint off the steeple at First Lutheran Church recently. The company is repainting the steeple and doing minor repair work. It’s been more than a decade since the steeple was last repainted.

To help keep the public abreast of projects and developments, five local taxing bodies joined together to present the first annual Geneseo Town Meeting May 9 in the Geneseo High School auditorium.

25 Years Ago

May 16, 1997

Keep telling yourself. "It's got to get warmer. It's got to get warmer." The National Weather Service was forecasting frost for Thursday night, May 15, five days after what is supposed to be the last frost date.

With approximately 30 years of experience each, Elaine Hogue and Don Meier don’t let the challenges and hurdles of teaching Sunday school stop them from continuing to do what they love.

50 Years Ago

May 11, 1972

Geneseo Youth Baseball officials announced that tryouts for Little League, Pony League, and Babe Ruth teams will be postponed until May 15 and 16 due to weather conditions.

Ladies Night of the Geneseo Rotary Club have been tentatively scheduled for the week of May 22 Bernard Rink, committee chairman, told members during the club’s luncheon meeting Tuesday in the Central Room.

100 Years Ago

May 12, 1922

Graduating class largest in history of school. Forty-eight pupils will graduate from the Geneseo Township High school this year.

Bring your cream. We need it to make more butter to supply the demand for our butter. Geneseo Creamery Co.

Howard, Hamilton, and Elgin watches for commencement gifts at Steins’ Jewelry Store.