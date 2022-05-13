Looking Back Orion

15 Years Ago

May 17, 2007

Charles Hammerlinck or Orion, a second grade teacher at Cambridge Elementary School, is among 12 outstanding area educators recognized at 2007 Master Teachers by the Dispatch and the Rock Island Argus for their service and dedication to educating youth.

Watching gibbons at Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley, are fifth graders Matthew Richardson, Jacob DeVolder, and Tyler Bialobreski. Fifth graders and their kindergarten buddies were at the zoo on Thursday May 10.

25 Years Ago

May 15, 1997

Anyone preparing to burn off a field or a brush pile needs to call the fire department or Henry County Sheriff's dispatchers at 937-3911 according to Orion Fire Chief Larry D. Anderson.

The Shopper is coming to the city of Orion, adding another 690 households to its circulation starting May 21.

50 Years Ago

May 18, 1972

On May 21, the State Bank of Orion will note the beginning of its 83rd year of banking service to the area.

One hundred and five undergraduates in the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign have been invited to attend the annual "100 Banquet" in the Illini Union Thursday 18. Among the students honored for their leadership in campus activities is Gary M. Dierolf of rural Orion.

100 Years Ago

Carl Dahlander, Orion, Ill. Well boring and drilling - Water guaranteed. Well Work of all kinds done and satisfaction guaranteed.

James Morris DVM veterinary Office at Orion Harness Shop Phone 124 Orion, IL