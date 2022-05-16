Senator Win Stoller visits Hammond-Henry Hospital during National Hospital Week

Claudia Loucks

National Hospital Week, May 9-13, was celebrated at Hammond-Henry Hospital in numerous ways, including by a visit from Illinois Senator Win Stoller (R-37th Dist.) and staff, who were at the hospital on Wednesday, May 11.

Sen. Stoller visited with hospital staff, thanking them for their service and dedication, and distributed snacks in support of National Hospital Week.

Danielle Hoffman, chief nursing officer at Hammond-Henry, summarized the week and said, “The week of May 9-13 brought a celebration of Hospital Week of Hammond-Henry. Theme for the week was “Growing Together,” and on Wednesday, May 11, the message was extended to “Growing in Advocacy” as we have learned we need to advocate for ourselves, our organization, community, and healthcare.”

“Sen. Win Stoller shared in our celebration, spending time thanking members of our team and offering a gift bag with snacks and refreshments for all members of our health care team, both in the hospital and within our clinics,” Hoffman added. “We are thankful for the recognition and commit to continued advocacy to support the health care needs of our community!”

In addition to Sen. Stoller’s visit, the celebration included distribution of Kettle Corn to all employees on one day, a departmental gift basket raffle with proceeds benefiting a local charity chosen by the winning department and an all-employee cookout.

Throughout the day, Senator Stoller visited with area businesses and leaders including Springfield Armory, The Local Motive, Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, Oakwood Tax Service and the Geneseo Community Park District.

The day concluded with a legislative update at The Barn Restaurant which was hosted by Atkinson Mayor Ken Taber.

Dawn Tubbs contributed