Applications being taken for Little Mr. and Miss Firecracker

Carol Townsend

The Galva: Ready to Grow Group will sponsor the Little Mr. and Miss. Firecracker contest. All boys and girls, ages 4-8 years old, within the Galva School District are invited to participate.

To enter, participants must return the attached release form, along with two recent 4 by 6 photos. Entries must be turned in no later than May 29th. Entries may be turned into either Community State Bank or State Bank of Toulon in Galva.

The voting will begin June 1st and end June 15th. As in years past, you may place your votes at either State Bank of Toulon or Community State Bank in Galva. The winners will be announced during the Levitt-Amp Series event on Sunday, June 19 th.

All participants will have a place in the 4th of July Parade.

Forms are available at the Galva Post Office as well as other Galva locations, around Galva and must be filled out and signed by the parent or guardian of the child.