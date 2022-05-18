Galva High School graduates named

Carol Townsend

Twenty seven seniors received diplomas Sunday afternoon at the one hundred and forty seventh Galva High School graduation.

The processional and recessional was performed by the Galva High School band.

Kurtis Smyth the Galva Junior Senior High School Principal gave the welcome.

Joshua Dunn, the co-President of the class gave the opening remarks.

Joe Becker, Galva Superintendent of Schools gave some comments.

Those receiving diplomas were: Blaize Ballard, Taylor Burke, Thomas Conner, Grace Duncan, Hailee Dunn, Joshua Dunn, Damien Enuenwosu, Gracie Goodman, Lucas Jackson, David Mock, Lillian Modesto, Aidan Moore, Cayden Morse, Trinity O’Donnell, Jacob Pierce, Christopher Piester, Tyler Piester, Savannah Platt, Grayden Porter, Wade Rachel, Keigan Rylander, Skylar Sauer, Jenna Suddeth, Gavin Weed, Samantha Wisecup, Kailii Wood, and Chance Yocum.

The valedictorians were Taylor Burke and David Mock.

Class motto was “We did it our way”; flower, sunflower; and class song, “My Way” by Frank Sinatra.

The senior class officers were Joshua Dunn and Grace Duncan, co- Presidents; Taylor Burke, Vice-President; Savannah Platt, secretary; and T.J. Conner treasurer.

The honor marshal was Alexia Stone, color bearers were Liberty Anderson and Sarah Kocan and ushers were Michaela Hudson, Olivia Jones, Courtney Loncka, Alexis Spivey and Kali Yelm.

The class sponsors were Vicki Conner, Patricia Klein and Trisha Main.