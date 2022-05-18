Galva School Board approves staffing changes - what else did they decide?

Carol Townsend

The Galva School board hired the following:

*Josh Harris as head 8th grade boys basketball coach for the 2022-23 season

*Rebecca Wigant as head 7th grade girls basketball coach for the 2022-23 season

*Charlie Brooks as cafeteria manager/head cook for the 2022-23 school year.

The board approved school fees Monday night. Most will remain the same, but lunch fees will be up as well as the junior high and high school yearbook.

The amended budget hearing will be held June 20th at 6:55 p.m. before the next regular meeting.

The board toured both the elementary and junior senior high school Monday night.

Both the Elementary and Junior-Senior High School will offer extra help this summer from June 6th through 30th for students that are behind in a subject or need extra help. The classes will meet 8 a.m. to noon and will provide no transportation.

“There will be a lot of construction at the schools this summer” noted Superintendent Jerry Becker. Windows will be installed in both the Elementary and Junior Senior High School. The work on the restrooms onto the weight room will also begin.

The board approved the handbooks Monday night for both the Elementary and the Junior Senior High School.

Just a couple of changes at the high school was that holes in jeans must be below short length.

The schools will also go to semesters and not quarters.

The board approved for Jonas Porsche to do his Eagle Scout project at the school district beginning July 1st.

His projects include; sealing the new handicapped bleachers, paint handrails around bleachers, plant perennials around the flag pole, spread new mulch and put the two new musical instruments in the pre-K outdoor classroom. He will also paint games on the blacktop once it has been refinished.

The school will provide the supplies and the boy scouts will provide the labor.

The board approved to join an intergovernmental agreement with school in Illinois to be able to purchase items cheaper.

The board approved for Gorenz and Associates to do the audit.