News Briefs

Knox County tax bills have gone out

The Knox County 2021 real estate tax bills are being mailed Wednesday, May 18th. Treasurer, Robin Davis, would like to remind area residents to contact her office if they have not received their bill by June 15th; liability for payment cannot be waived per IL Statutes. Installment due dates are July 7th and September 7th. Payments may be made at the Knox County Courthouse, either in the County Treasurer’s Office or at the drop boxes located at the exit of the parking lot or at the north side of the building. Payments are collected at 8:30 a.m. from the boxes and posted as the prior business day. Payments may be mailed to the County Collector, Knox County Courthouse 200 South Cherry Street, Galesburg, Illinois 61401. Taxes may also be paid by credit or debit card with a fee to the cardholder at the Treasurer’s office, over the Internet at www.knoxtreasurer.org or by phone at 1-888-449-5738. Payments may also be made at any of the banks in Knox County except Wells Fargo per their request.

Geneseo Library hosts Library Website Program

Gracie Strohm and Katie Christensen will present "How to Navigate the Library Website and How to Find a Career." Program will be Saturday May 28 at 2 PM at the Geneseo Library.

Geneseo Library to host Dirty Laundry Ladies of Bishop Hill

Wednesday June 22, at 2 PM, the Geneseo Library will present a program put on by the "Dirty Laundry Ladies of Bishop Hill", a short playlet featuring a brief introduction about Bishop Hill, then the 3 of the “laundry ladies” are working, scrubbing, laughing, complaining about all the work, all the while weaving in historical facts about Bishop Hill and the different jobs that made it a successful Swedish settlement during the mid 1800s.

Bureau County Geneology "Show & Tell"

The Bureau County Genealogical Society will meet at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022 in their building at 629 S. Main St., in Princeton. Members as well as visitors will be encouraged to share with others a family history project they have completed or are working on. This can be about how you organized your records or that box of “stuff.” Did you label your photographs or write about your memories? Have your hit a “brick wall” and need help going back a generation? If so, help will be here to give you suggestions. We will also give you a handout covering where to find Bureau County records on the Internet.

The Bureau County Genealogical Society is a non-profit society dedicated to helping other with their family history. Questions are encouraged. All of our meetings are open to the public at no charge. Our library is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and the first Saturday of each month from 10:00 to 3:00. Volunteers are welcomes. 815-879-3133

Hammond-Henry Hospital to host ice cream social

The Hammond-Henry Hospital will host the June 9 ice cream social in the Geneseo City Park. The Miracle Blue Grass Band will perform at 6:30 PM, and food serving will begin at 5 PM. The Health Career Scholarship recipients will be introduced prior to entertainment.

Henry County Republican Party to meet

The Henry County Republicans will meet in Cambridge on Monday May 23 at the Community & Youth Center, 407 North West Street. All interested conservatives will want to help elect Republicans in 2022 are invited to attend. A gathering time with light refreshments begins at 6 pm with a meeting beginning at 6:30 pm.

Prior to the meeting Republican volunteers will meet at 5 pm at the parking lot of River Valley Cooperation grain elevator just east of Cambridge for their spring road clean up

on IL 81/82.

The meeting will be for planning for many upcoming events, parades, recruiting election judges and campaign volunteers. All Republican candidates have been invited to attend as well. Anyone needing more information should contact Jan Weber, county chairman, at 309-714-1617.