Geneseo School Board approves middle school softball

The Geneseo School Board met Thursday May 12, to wrap up the 21-22 school year, and look forward to the 22-23 year.

Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh noted that there were only six days of regular classes remaining before a summer vacation consisting of 86 days. Students return August 15. The starting date was moved back at a previous meeting to accommodate any students who may be going to the State Fair with 4-H and FFA projects.

Recognition was given to the High School Girls track team who finished sectionals with almost 3 times the points of the nearest competing school. Geneseo will be sending nearly the whole team to Charleston for regionals.

The proposal given at the April School Board meeting to implement softball for the middle school was agreed upon, and the program will be part of the 22-23 offerings for extra curricular activities.

Travis Mackey talked a bit about the Day of Community Service that occurred recently at the High School. Students were allowed to visit places like Rebuilding Together in Atkinson, and were allowed to help with building a ramp for a resident. Other students helped at the Community Center in Geneseo. Others wrote Thank You card for donations to the High School and for scholarships. Mackey stated that it was the first time for the program, and students with enough volunteer hours were given a silver cord to wear at graduation signifying this accomplishment.

The 21-22 fiscal year is expected to wrap up with a 38% increase in revenue over the previous year, due, in part, to increased sales tax. Tim Gronski also warned the board that "We had a very good year this year, but we need to be careful, next year probably won't be as good."