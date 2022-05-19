Geneseo School District approves staffing changes
Kathleen Benore - GMS/Millikin Summer School Instructional Aide
Kathleen Benore - GMS/Millikin Summer School Substitute Teacher
Nellie Bonham - GMS Summer School Teacher
Steve Brucher - GMS Head Golf Coach
Ashley Crider - GHS Head Cheer Coach
Bill Eaker - GMS Peer Tutoring Supervisor
Whitney Fortune - Southwest Custodian
Tara Gottwalt - Northside Reading Aide
Melanie Graff - Northside 3rd grade Teacher
Michelle Hayes - Millikin Summer School Instructional Aide
Patrick Helling - Millikin Summer School Teacher
Melanie Henderson - GMS Assistant Cross Country Coach
Jessica Jansen - GMS Summer School Nurse
Zachary Johnson - GMS Assistant Football
Emilee Livesay Millikin Summer School Teacher
Julia Meyers GMS Clerical Para & Bus Monitor
Ashley Minnaert - Millikin Summer School Teacher
Jacelyn Neuleib - Millikin Summer School Teacher
Darin Pardoe - GMS Assistant Golf Coach
Nikki Pierce - Millikin Summer School Teacher
Calvin Rakestraw - GMS/Millikin Summer School Instructional Aide
Calvin Rakestraw - GMS/Millikin Summer School Substitute Teacher
Carley Rusk - Millikin Summer School Teacher
Nichole Ruthaivilavan - Millikin Summer School Teacher
Alexis Schnowske - GMS Summer School Teacher
Alexis Schnowske - Millikin Summer School Teacher
Cassandra Smith - Millikin Summer School Teacher
Jennifer Snodgrass - Millikin Summer School Teacher
Dana Storm - Millikin Summer School Teacher
Melinda Taylor - Millikin Summer School Instructional Aide
Lori Tracey - Millikin Summer School Teacher
Darcie VanDoren - GMS & Millikin Summer School Instructional Aide
Lee Verner - GMS Chess Sponsor
Jeff Yungen - GMS Evening Custodian (part-time)
Student Teacher
Sadie Burton - GMS PE/Health Intern (Sports Medicine)
Emily Pobanz - Southwest Student Teacher-4th grade with Patrick Helling (January 18, 2023May 12, 2023
Lori Tracey - Northside Student Teacher-Preschool (August 17, 2022-November 30, 2022
Resignations/Retirements/Leaves
Jeanne Brucher - GHS Building Leadership Team, resignation effective end of school year 2021-22
Summer Catour - Bus Monitor, resignation effective June 3, 2022
Amy Feely - Builders Club Sponsor, resignation effective May 20, 2022
Hamer, Jill - District Office Administrative Assistant, retirement effective July 26, 2022
Larry Johnsen - GHS Building Leadership Team, resignation effective end of school year 2021-22
Kellie Schultz - Northside 1st grade teacher, resignation effective end of school year 2021-2022