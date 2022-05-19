Geneseo School District approves staffing changes

Beth Welbers
Geneseo Republic

Kathleen Benore - GMS/Millikin Summer School Instructional Aide

Kathleen Benore - GMS/Millikin Summer School Substitute Teacher

Nellie Bonham - GMS Summer School Teacher

Steve Brucher - GMS Head Golf Coach

Ashley Crider - GHS Head Cheer Coach

Bill Eaker - GMS Peer Tutoring Supervisor

Whitney Fortune - Southwest Custodian

Tara Gottwalt - Northside Reading Aide

Melanie Graff - Northside 3rd grade Teacher

Michelle Hayes - Millikin Summer School Instructional Aide

Patrick Helling - Millikin Summer School Teacher

Melanie Henderson - GMS Assistant Cross Country Coach

Jessica Jansen - GMS Summer School Nurse

Zachary Johnson - GMS Assistant Football

Emilee Livesay Millikin Summer School Teacher

Julia Meyers GMS Clerical Para & Bus Monitor

Ashley Minnaert - Millikin Summer School Teacher

Jacelyn Neuleib - Millikin Summer School Teacher

Darin Pardoe - GMS Assistant Golf Coach

Nikki Pierce - Millikin Summer School Teacher

Calvin Rakestraw - GMS/Millikin Summer School Instructional Aide

Calvin Rakestraw - GMS/Millikin Summer School Substitute Teacher

Carley Rusk - Millikin Summer School Teacher

Nichole Ruthaivilavan - Millikin Summer School Teacher

Alexis Schnowske - GMS Summer School Teacher

Alexis Schnowske - Millikin Summer School Teacher

Cassandra Smith - Millikin Summer School Teacher

Jennifer Snodgrass - Millikin Summer School Teacher

Dana Storm - Millikin Summer School Teacher

Melinda Taylor - Millikin Summer School Instructional Aide

Lori Tracey - Millikin Summer School Teacher

Darcie VanDoren - GMS & Millikin Summer School Instructional Aide

Lee Verner - GMS Chess Sponsor

Jeff Yungen - GMS Evening Custodian (part-time)    

Student Teacher  

Sadie Burton - GMS PE/Health Intern (Sports Medicine)

Emily Pobanz - Southwest Student Teacher-4th grade with Patrick Helling (January 18, 2023May 12, 2023

Lori Tracey - Northside Student Teacher-Preschool (August 17, 2022-November 30, 2022    

Resignations/Retirements/Leaves   

Jeanne Brucher - GHS Building Leadership Team, resignation effective end of school year 2021-22

Summer Catour - Bus Monitor, resignation effective June 3, 2022

Amy Feely - Builders Club Sponsor, resignation effective May 20, 2022

Hamer, Jill - District Office Administrative Assistant, retirement effective July 26, 2022

Larry Johnsen  - GHS Building Leadership Team, resignation effective end of school year 2021-22

Kellie Schultz - Northside 1st grade teacher, resignation effective end of school year 2021-2022 

Geneseo School Logo