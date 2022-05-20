Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

May 25, 2007

Barney's Korner Bar and Grill not only received a facelift, but also recently became the first business to receive the "Home of the Month" honors. Dan Barnes and co-owner Bob Barnes purchased Maj's and renamed it Barney's Korner Bar and Grill.

Members of the Geneseo Evening Garden Club recently planted plants in the flower beds along State Street boulevard; Barb Schlotfeldt, Teresa Nelson, Jo Ann Gernant, Joan Schmidt and Deb Deener.

25 Years Ago

May 23, 1997

Blackhawk Stale Bank will open a full-service branch bank in Geneseo sometime in August. Blackhawk State Bank has purchased the Oakwood Motel and plans to raze the motel to build a new branch bank.

Central Theatre is currently undergoing a $115,000 renovation with $40,000 from the Geneseo Foundation, $15,000 from Central Bank and $60,000 from the Geneseo Community Park District.

50 Years Ago

May 18, 1972

Todd Sieben, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur G. Sieben will join the Sieben Hybrid organization this month on a full time basis, according to announcement made this week by Mr. Sieben.

Geneseo Mothers of World War II will hold all day sewing Thursday at the home of Mrs. Ruth Lough. There will be a potluck dinner at noon.

100 Years Ago

May 19, 1922

It is expected the new principal of G.C.I. , Rev. H. Louis Meyer, will arrive in Geneseo in time for the Alumni meet. Mr. Meyer has every qualification to direct safely the young people entrusted to him. It is hoped the one hundred students desired will greet him in G.C.I. chapel.

A girl’s middy was left at the Armory at the time of the play by the American Legion Auxiliary. Owner may recover same by calling at this office.