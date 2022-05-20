Orion Memorial Day events scheduled

Mindy Carls

The annual Memorial Day service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, at the Orion Community Veterans Monument in Central Park.

In case of bad weather, the service will be inside the Methodist Activity Center on the alley behind Orion United Methodist Church.

U.S. Air Force career officer Jodi Bubar will be the guest speaker. She is the daughter of Dave and Sue DeDecker of Warner.

The Orion Community Band will perform patriotic music, including a salute to the branches of the U.S. military.

New bricks will be dedicated.

Those attending the service are asked to bring lawn chairs. Bleacher seating will be limited, with veterans given first priority.