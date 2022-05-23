Atkinson Village Board approves additional money for extra costs

Claudia Loucks

At their recent meeting, the Atkinson Village Board approved a supplemental ordinance in the amount of $496,879.28 to cover the cost of additional budget expenditures from fiscal year 2021-2022.

Village Clerk Shrhonda Delp explained the village has had larger than usual expenditures this year which include purchasing a new loader for the Public Works Dept.; street repairs and additional costs for the Veterans Park project.

In other business, the board approved purchasing two steel ADA acceptable steel tables at a cost of $2,576, and 18 eight-foot steel picnic tables at a cost of $21,528 for Veterans Park. All of the tables are being purchased from Pilot Rock, Cherokee, Iowa.

Board members previously discussed the need to replace the current 20 picnic tables in the park as they are “worn out,” and in need of repair and refinishing.

Although no action was taken, board members agreed to either replace or repair the backflow preventer at the Regional Office of Education. It was decided that if replacement parts were not available, a new backflow preventer would be purchased.

The board was reminded that bids for the water meter project will be opened at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 23, at the village office.

Board members previously approved offering the summer recreation program for area children, and the board is seeking two people to serve as co-directors of the program which is tentatively scheduled for June and July. Applicants for the position of director must be 18 years of age. Anyone interested in the position is asked to contact the Atkinson Village Office at 309-936-7658.