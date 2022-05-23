Geneseo dog named one of Prairie Farmers' top farm dogs

The farm publication, the Prairie Farmer, announced the winners of its' 2022 favorite farm dogs contest May 18. A familiar face was found smiling back from the pages.

Gideon, a 6-year-old Australian Shepherd, belonging to Alexis Weber of Geneseo was named as one of six special mentions in the publication. Weber raises Australian Shepherds, as well as runs a grooming business, Alexis' Doggie Spa.

Gideon has shown at the prestigious Westminster Dog Show, and is listed as the number six Australian Shepherd in the nation, according to the American Kennel Club.

When Gideon and Alexis aren't in town and in the show ring, they are out at Weber Farms, doing the kind of things farm dogs love to do.

"I'm looking at Gideon here, and he has a streak of grease running along his head from cutting under the tractor here in the shed.," laughed Weber. "Good thing he cleans up well." He was also assisting his puppy parent rounding up some sheep, chased some deer, treed a coon and begged for a ride on the tractor at other times in the day.

Gideon's Aunt Miranda, another working Aussie, has claim to two herding titles.