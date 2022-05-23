Henry County Board swears in new member

The Henry County Board met Thursday May 19.

County Clerk Barb Link and Board Chairman Kippy Breeden swore in new member Daniel Crippen of Andover, replacing Ned Richardson who resigned last month. He will represent residents of District 2.

The annual audit was presented to the Board, and approved. The County's books passed the audit, being deemed that it "accurately reflects the finances of Henry County." The County finished their fiscal year with a $1.6 million surplus.

A common thread as the various agencies gave their reports was the open job opportunities that exist. States Attorney Cathy Runty has an opening for an assistant states attorney. The jail has an opening for a custodian, and the highway department is in need of two highway maintainers.

Marshall Jones gave a report on his trip to Washington DC, with a contingent of other County Board representatives across the state, represented by the United Counties Council of Illinois. They met with Senators Durbin and Duckworth to discuss local issues. Jones commented n the way the legislators talked about "billions being a good thing", all the while "everything costs more."

Public Safety Chairman Mark Burton drafted and read a resolution supporting law enforcement, in light of National Law Enforcement Week. Sherriff Kerry Loncka stated that it was fitting in light of the Knox County deputy who died in the line of duty in late April.

A Revolving Loan Fund application was approved in the amount of $57,700 for Charged LLC in Orion to purchase the former Maple St. Grille building. A special use permit was also approved for Kelly Morrison who operates a fitness center north of Orion and plans to operate a farmers market at the location through the summer and fall.

Jill Darin from the Administration committee stated that the bids for the county's electrical rates will be increasing significantly, in light of the current energy situation, increasing 230% the current price.

Henry County tax bills are in the mail.

Office of Emergency Management director Mat Schnepple was recognized with an award by the Illinois Emergency Service Management Association as the Emergency Manager of the year. The move to the new facility in Kewanee is occurring this week.