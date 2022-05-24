Annawan School Board amends budget

Claudia Loucks

At their regular May board meeting, Annawan School Board members approved a tentative amended budget for the fiscal year that reflects the addition of activity accounts.

The next meting of the board will be moved to June 22 to allow for the amended budget to be on display for 30 days. A public hearing will be held at 5:45 p.m. prior to the regular meeting at 6 p.m. on June 22.

The board also:

-Approved a contract with Enyeart Distributing, Atkinson, for milk for the 2022-2023 school year.

-Accepted the resignation of high school Spanish teacher Michael Rosales at the conclusion of the 2021-222 school year.

-Approved hiring Natasha Schillaci as custodian/bus driver pending approved certification.