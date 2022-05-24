Geneseo Education Foundation celebrates teachers

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Education Foundation recognized Geneseo School District employees and Henry-Stark employees by delivering lunches to all schools in the District.

Representatives of the GEF delivered a total of 293 sack lunches, prepared by Gary’s Deli, Geneseo.

According to GEF director Sharon Neumann, GEF previously sponsored a program where parents could nominate individual teachers, but due to a decline in participation, the organization chose to recognize all employees in the district.

“It’s a win-win for the employees and a way for us to give back to the community,” she said.

The Geneseo Education Foundation, a not-for-profit corporation, was established to solicit and receive gift bequests and grants to complement, enrich, and enhance the educational opportunities and experiences for students of the Geneseo School District beyond existing tax support.

For more information about GEF, and supporting its mission, visit http://www.geneeoedducation.com or contact Neumann at geneseoeducation1@gmail.com or call 309-944-5522.