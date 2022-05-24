Geneseo softball celebrates Seniors

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Varsity Lady Leafs took their game against the Ottawa Pirates in dramatic fashion, with a 3-2 walk-off victory. The game was tied at two with Geneseo batting in the bottom of the ninth when Jaelyn Lambin hit a solo homer.

The pitching was strong on both sides, with Geneseo pitchers striking out eight and Ottawa striking down nine.

In the first inning, GHS got their offense to a start when Maya Bieneman doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.

The Lady Leafs evened things up at two in the bottom of the seventh inning and scored one run when Lambin doubled.

Morgan Snell was the winning pitcher for Geneseo. The ace lasted one inning, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out two and walking zero. Avery Kennedy and Tara Bomleny entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.

Katelyn Emerick started the game for Geneseo Varsity Lady Leafs, and Emerick lasted four innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out two and walking zero.

Geneseo tallied one home run on the day when Lambin went yard in the ninth inning.

Lambin led the Lady Leafs with two hits in five at-bats. Geneseo didn’t commit a single error in the field. Sidney Spindel had six chances in the field, the most on the team.

COMMENTS FROM PLAYERS:

-Captain Maya Bieneman – “I think we played a great game, and we played hard every pitch. It’s always good to get a win on Senior Night. I couldn’t be prouder of how we all played.”

-Taylor Zvonik – “It was really nice to see us put together all the pieces tonight. We stayed in the game the whole nine innings and kept our energy up the entire time. Tonight was a team-win, and I’m very proud to be a part of this team.”

-Morgan Snell – “The game was a team win. Everyone did their jobs and played a great game. Coach (Bob) Pettit tells us to compete on every pitch thrown, and everyone did.”

-Jaelyn Lambin – “The home run record was lined up perfectly. I got the right opportunities and used those to my advantage. The game was awesome; we had unbelievable defense and amazing energy.”