Geneseo baseball adds a week of wins

Claudia Loucks

GENESEO VS. LA-SALLE-PERU – WIN 10-7

The Geneseo Maple Leafs Baseball players are winding up the season strong by adding three wins to their scorebook in one week.

On May 17, the Leafs defeated LaSalle-Peru 10-7. With the game was tied at seven, with Geneseo batting in the bottom of the sixth inning, Nash Clementz singled on the first pitch and scored one run.

Geneseo totaled nine hits in the game while LaSalle-Peru had four. Clementz, AJ Weller and Thomas Henson each had multiple hits for the Leafs. Clementz was 3-for-3 at the plate and led Geneseo in hits.

Both Clementz and Jake Nelms singled and AJ Weller and Henson had doubles. Kruiz Ludwig added a groundout.

Nelms pitched the Maple Leafs to victory, lasting six innings and allowing four hits and seven runs while striking out 10 batters. Jack Hursman was the relief pitcher for one inning.

GENESEO VS. STERLING – WIN 9-3

Thomas Henson doubled on the first pitch at bat and scored one run for Geneseo Varsity baseball to break the tie, 3-3, between the Maple Leafs and the Sterling Warriors.

Thomas Henson, Andrew Nelson, Kruiz Ludwig and Calvin Pettit helped seal the win with hits in the eighth inning of the game.

Pettit was the winning pitcher for Geneseo, lasting seven innings and permitting four his and three runs, but striking out seven. Ludwig pitched one inning in relief.

GENESEO VS. PLANO – WIN 9-5

The Maple Leafs picked up a win against Plano, 9-5 on Friday, May 20.

Geneseo scored one run in the top of the seventh with Plano also adding a run. Clementz doubled on a 0-2 count, scoring a run, and Plano also scored one run.

It was in the third inning when Geneseo made their move, adding four runs. Pettit hit a solo homer and Henson grounded out, scoring one run.

Henson pitched the win for the Maple Leafs, surrendering four runs on eight hits in six innings and striking out three. Ludwig threw one inning in relief.

Geneseo had nine hits with Weller and Clementz contributing multiple hits.

Nelms had five chances in the field, the most on the team.