News Briefs

Geneseo Republic

League of Women Voters host Candidate Forum

The League of Women Voters of the Kewanee Area will partner with WKEI radio in Kewanee to hold a candidates forum on June 1 at 7 pm for the competitive race for the office of 14th Judicial Circuit - Henry County (O'Connor vacancy) - Republican. The candidates are Lance Camp of Atkinson and Colby Hathaway of Kewanee. There are no Democratic candidates.

This forum is not open to the public. However, it will be broadcast on WKEI 1450 AM and 100.1 FM. You can listen to or watch on Facebook.com RegionalDailyNews live and after the broadcast on both Facebook and the radio station's website RegionalDailyNews.com.

While the public cannot attend in person, they are invited to participate by mailing questions to Sharon Deahl, at 806 Sunset Drive, Kewanee IL 61443. The questions will be answered by both candidates unless otherwise specified to an individual. This submission must be signed by the questioner. The League reserves the right to determine if a question is appropriate, and to edit and combine questions.

Brilliance Advanced Beauty Educators offers continuing education

B.A.B.E. or Brilliance Advanced Beauty Education is an educational community supports the beauty and wellness professional service technicians. Providing advanced, continuing education for barbers, aestheticians / estheticians, cosmetologists / hairstylists, hair braiders, lash technicians, makeup artists, nail technicians, massage therapist and beauty educators.

B.A.B.E. is currently approved as a continuing education sponsor to offer CE / CEU hours in multiple states. This is a continual process to add new courses for approval and additional states to help support the industry. If a professional’s license does not require hours, our courses provide advanced knowledge to help their career. www.brillianceadvancedbeautyeducation.com

Benefit for Ken MT Cash June 25

A benefit for Ken "MT" Cash at Grease Monkeys Bar & Grill in Colona will be held June 25. The Benefit will consist of a ride, cars, motorcycles, any vehicle is welcome, and is sponsored by Three Rivers Riding Club. Registration will be from 9-11 AM. Silent and live auctions, gift baskets and raffles, the proceeds will all go to offset medical expenses of Ken Cash who had a stroke earlier this year, rendering him unable to work.

Lommell awarded Coca-Cola scholarship

Black Hawk College student Reagan Lommell of Geneseo is one of only 50 students nationwide to be named a 2022 Coca-Cola Academic Team Gold Scholar and will receive a $1,500 scholarship. Lommell was named to the All-Illinois Academic Team through the Phi Theta Kappa honor society.