Rotary recognizes students for academic performance

Carol Townsend

The following students were recognized at the annual Rotary honor program:

Seniors receiving honors for achieving at least a 3.0 average for their entire high school career are Taylor Burke, Thomas Conner, Grace Duncan, Joshua Dunn, David Mock, Jacob Pierce, Tyler Piester, Savannah Platt, Keigan Rylander and Jenna Suddeth

Students who qualified for Rotary honors program who had at least a 3.5 grade point average for high honor roll status for the first 3 quarters of 2021-22

Seniors are Taylor Burke, Thomas Conner, Hailee Dunn, Joshua Dunn, David Mock, Jacob Pierce, Tyler Piester, and Savannah Platt.

Juniors: Liberty Anderson, Michaela Hudson, Olivia Jones, Sarah Kaiser, Sarah Kocan, Courtney Loncka, Jaxon Meier, Jonas Porsche, Carolyn Raley, Alexis Spivey, Alexia Stone and Kali Yelm.

Sophmores: Katielynn Clemons, Karlie Dailey, John Gravitt, Ava Gunn, Krysten Hill, Mia Merkel, Andrew Mille, Jared O’Brien, Kendall Rogers and Ava Strom

Freshman: Madison Bates, Cheyanne Bell, Jake Conrad, Makayla Craig, Shane Garcia, Josh Gravitt, Olivia Hartman, Ariel Martinez, Addison Moore, Cameron O’Brien, Loreyn Robinson, and Lillian Wigant.

The speaker was Katelyn Huffman, a 2009 Galva High School graduate.

The Rotary awards were presented by Rachel Tucker, Galva’s Rotary President, Kurtis Smyth, Principal and Victoria Conner, Counselor.