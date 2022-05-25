VFW announces Memorial Day ceremonies in Geneseo May 30

staff writer

The Don Cherry VFW and VFW Auxiliary invite you to the Memorial Day Service in the Geneseo City Park on Monday, May 30th. The Jr High School band will play beginning at 9:30 a.m. Service starts at 10:00. Joshua Anderson, Master Sergeant (retired) will give the address. He is from the Geneseo High School class of 1998, and served in US Army June 1998-June 2018

MSG(R) Anderson served overseas in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan). He served in several units including the 3rd Infantry Division Mechanized and 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne). He completed his service as an ROTC instructor at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Florida.

MSG(R) Anderson is married to the former Isabel Cantu of La Feria, Texas. They reside in Geneseo and have three children.

Reading Flanders Field will be Reagan Erickson and giving America’s Response is Rylie Ott. Addison Dykstra will be reading the Gettysburg Address.

The public is welcome to attend. In the event of rain, ceremonies will be held at Geneseo High School.