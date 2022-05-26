Andover Adventures in June to include Open Houses at historic sites

Claudia Loucks

The Village of Andover will continue its Andover Adventures in June with two days, June 4 and June 11, of events with the theme “Andover Days Past & Present.”

SATURDAY, JUNE 4:

On Saturday, June 4, activities include a 1k and 5k bicycle ride, from 9 to 10 a.m., starting at the East Pavilion in the Andover Lake Park.

A photo scavenger hunt and open houses at Andover Historic sites will be from 10 a.m. to noon on June 4. The day also will include demonstrations by the Orion High School Robotics Team from 10:45 a.m. to noon, and the Outlaws Baseball Tournament.

Those people attending the photo scavenger hunt and open houses may register at any of the sites and ask the host to initial their book mark, then take a photo at each of the sites visited and post the photo on the “What’s going on in Andover, Illinois” face book page.

Each person who visits at least four sites will have a chance to have their name in a drawing for a $25 Casey’s gift certificate.

The two people posting the most original and most historical photographs on the face book page will each be awarded a $25 Casey’s gift certificate.

Judging will be based on “likes” on the face book page. Gift certificates will be awarded at noon at the Andover Historical Museum.

The Andover Historic Sites:

-Lake Park Gazebo.

-Andover Historical Museum.

-Woman’s League Building.

-Old Colony Jail

-Augustana Lutheran Church

-Jenny Lind Chapel.

-Swedish Methodist Church.

SATURDAY, JUNE 11:

On Saturday, June 11, activities include a Pork Chop Supper and Ice Cream Social from 5 to 8 p.m. with music by the Miracle Bluegrass Band from 5 to 5:45 p.m. and the Orion Community Band playing at 6 p.m., all in Andover Lake Park.

More information about event locations and details can be found at andovertourism.com