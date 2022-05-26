Cambridge Memorial Day Program

CAMBRIDGE —Cambridge Rotary will hold Memorial Day services Monday, May 30, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at the Cambridge Community Hall, located at 125 N East St, Cambridge, IL 61238. Below is the program schedule:

This is My Country - Cambridge School Band

Welcome - John Taylor (President, Cambridge Rotary Club)

Pledge of Allegiance - John Taylor

Opening Prayer - John Knueppel (Pastor, First Baptist Church of Cambridge)

God Bless the U.S.A. - Cambridge School Band

Memorial Day Address - Major Ian Black (Logistics Officer, U.S. Army Materiel Command) MAJ Ian W. Black assumed duties as a Materiel Integrator for the U.S. Army Sustainment Command at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, in July 2021.

During his 14 years of service, MAJ Black’s assignments include 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Campbell, Kentucky; 403d Army Field Support Brigade, Camp Humphreys, Korea; Distribution Management Center, Army Sustainment Command, Rock Island, Illinois; 73d Ordnance Battalion and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training Detachment, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida; and 159th Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Closing Prayer - John Knueppel (Pastor, First Baptist Church of Cambridge)

Star Spangled Banner - Cambridge School Band

Taps - Cambridge School Band

Service at Veterans’ Memorial Park

Color Guard - Orion American Legion, Post #255