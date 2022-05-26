Dancing Queen, Abba tribute band coming to Bishop Hill

staff writer

To honor the upcoming National Day of Sweden, the Bishop Hill Heritage Association is pleased to announce that an ABBA tribute band will be performing at 1 p.m. in the village park in Bishop Hill on Saturday June 4. DANCING QUEEN: An ABBA Salute is the ultimate tribute to the music of ABBA – sure to capture the hearts of fans and audiences of all ages! This live show is full of musical precision, fabulous flair and fashion, and promises a mesmerizing ABBA experience for every Chiquitita, Super Trouper, Fernando, and Dancing Queen around! Fronted by a dynamic Agnetha and Frida duo, the music of the greatest pop band in history comes to life in a joyful celebration of these timeless tunes. “DANCING QUEEN: An ABBA Salute” is the Midwest’s longtime #1 ABBA tribute, with a repertoire of over 30 all-time favorite hits. From Waterloo to Mamma Mia, SOS to Knowing Me Knowing You, Honey Honey to Voulez-Vous, audiences won’t be able to help singing and dancing along with this high-energy homage to everything ABBA!

In addition to the two-hour concert, local organizations will be offering food and drinks. The Bishop Hill Old Settlers’ Association will have a hot dog stand, located next to the Colony Store. The Bishop Hill Methodist Church will also be having a bake sale next to the Steeple Building Museum.

The Dancing Queen concert is free and open to the public, due to the financial support of the Community State Bank, Barbro Osher Pro Suecia Foundation, Illinois Arts Council Agency, and the Bishop Hill Heritage Association. Please bring lawn chairs and enjoy this Las Vegas type show! For more information about this wonderful musical performance, please check out www.bishophillheritage.org, call 309 927-3899, or email bhha@mymctc.net