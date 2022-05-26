Former Geneseo man pens book about his year in the Mekong Delta

A Geneseo man will be publishing his book about his year in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war.

John Raschke's memoir of his experiences will be available this summer as "A Tour in Chuong Thien Province", published by McFarland Press. It will be available through Amazon, Walmart, Target and Barnes & Noble. It is scheduled for release August 22, and can be pre-ordered.

Raschke reminisces about his upbringing on a rural Geneseo farm in Edford Township, the second of ten kids. He graduated from Geneseo High School in the spring of 1965, just as American involvement in Vietnam was getting ramped up.

Raschke worked for a year at International in Rock Island, and chose to enlist in the Army. He was told he would study to become an X-ray technician, instead was given the assignment of medic.

Since Raschke qualified for Officers Candidate School, he took advantage of the available training, and came out as a 2nd Lieutenant. Upon completing officers training, Raschke volunteered as an advisor in Vietnam, went through necessary instruction and learned the language.

Raschke arrived in Vietnam in July 1969, at the height of the conflict. His most immediate impressions were of arriving the middle of the monsoon season, short cloudbursts of rain followed by sunshine and stiffing heat. "Just getting off the plane and carrying my duffle bag to the terminal found me drenched in sweat. The smells (mostly unpleasant) were something most Vietnam veterans will comment on as being a first impression."

The book is full of anecdotes about the would-be engineer turned Infantry officer. He details the interactions between himself and the strong bonds he formed with Vietnamese counterparts. The book also details weapons, equipment and systems used during the conflict.

"I loved the Vietnamese people. I laughed with them, cried with them, lived with them, had my life saved by them, and admired their tenancy. Because I could mostly speak the language and understood the cultural taboos, I was fully accepted by Vietnamese soldiers and civilians-I was very sympathetic to them and the situation they were caught up in."

When asked, this Illinois farm boy found no comparison to the rolling fields of Henry County. Assigned to a major rice producing area of the Mekong Delta, "Our province was as flat as a tabletop and the highest point was a mere 2’ above sea level. Rice production was all done by manual labor, with an occasional water buffalo. Crop production was dramatically different when compared to the mechanized methods I experienced as a kid growing up. "

Raschke is a retired Colonel and lives in Springfield, IL.