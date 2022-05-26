Galva Council spends ARP money, issues reminders

Carol Townsend

The Galva council spent some money at Monday nights city council meeting.

The council approved $71,474 from Structured Solutions LLC of Union City IN to line some manholes in the Northeast side of Galva. Also approved was $151,198 to line some sewers in the Northeast section of Galva from Hoerr Construction of Goodfield, IL.

City administrator David Dyer said that both of these projects are part of the COVID money of $337,000 that the city of Galva received.

The council also learned that they are mandated by the Illinois EPA to do a survey of all of the lead service lines going into houses. This survey must be completed by September of 2022 according to Superintendent Greg Thompson.

The council approved for a vacuum truck which is a 2015 demonstrator of LMT of Galva which will have a jetter mounted on it for a cost of $179,000 which will do the survey.

The council stipulated that the old vacuum and jetter be sold by November.

Administrator Dyer set Monday, September 26th at 5:30 p.m. for the TIF hearing. The public can come and make comments for or against the TIF at that time.

Police Chief Kraig Townsend reminded all residents that any fireworks that can not be purchased at Walmart or Menards is illegal. He said the department has had 10 complaints already and it is only May. Warnings and citations could be given if complaints continue.

It was also reported that all furniture being put on the curb, must have a green sticker which costs $7.50 on it. Do not put large items out without a sticker as Eagle Enterprises will not pick them up. Washers and dryers may be put out on recycling week and do not need a sticker. No appliances with freon can be on the curb as they can not be taken.

Clean-up week is June 20th in Galva. All items must be brought to the maintenance building unless you do not have a truck or are not able, then the city will pick-up at your home but arrangements must be made by calling city hall. More details will be coming on the hours.

It was reported that there are 8-10 yards in Galva that have not been mowed yet City officials are sending letters and city workers will be mowing and a lien will be put on the property.

No grass can be blown on any street in Galva whether it has a curb or not. Also a lot of storm grates are getting full of grass and leaves. If you have one near your property, clean the debris off of it.

A house was discussed in the 200 block of Northwest First Avenue. The house has not been lived in for years and has animals going in and out.