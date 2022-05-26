Geneseo Council gets updates on project at First & State, preliminary audit numbers

Last winter, a truck in the alley behind businesses at Fist Street and State Street took out a pole, and brought down the associated wires, leaving businesses without power, cable and telephone.

The City has had that alley on the radar for several years for major upgrades, but chose to deal with it now. Directly behind the property at 108 W. First in Geneseo now sits a mini excavator and a hole where Geneseo city employees are addressing potentially generations of infrastructure work.

In a brief presentation to the City Council, City Engineer Eric Rowald showed several photos of the inside of that hole, explaining what will take place in the coming weeks.

Currently the City is taking the overhead phone, cable and electrical lines, and will be putting them into conduit underground. Storm water will be collected from the drainpipes on nearby buildings, and routed via PVC pipes into the storm sewers. Transformers and a junction box will also be replaced. Once complete, a catch basin will be installed to insure that water is not allowed to pool in the alley.

The project is expected to be complete sometime near the end of the summer.

Other items on the agenda included a proclamation, read by Mayor Sean Johnson, congratulating the Chamber of Commerce for 100 years of partnership with Geneseo businesses. He also thanked retiring City employee Sherry Mugrage for 38 years of service in the city utilities department.

Jonah Faivre from Wipfli came and presented a preliminary draft of the City's audit, showing the city in sound financial position for the 2021 financial year. The final draft of the audit will be presented at the June meeting, wherre it is expected to be approved.