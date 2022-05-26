Geneseo girls track sets records at state meet.

Ali Rapps, a senior, and Annie Wirth, a junior, were instrumental in Geneseo High School’s third place finish as a team at this year’s IHSA Girls’ State Track and Field Meet on May 21 at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

Wirth earned state champion honors when she cleared 5’ 10” in the high jump, a new personal record for her, and the highest of any of three classes in competition. That gave her the first State Champion medal of the day and she went on to earn her second medal in the long jump when she placed third with a leap of 17’ 7 ¾”. She also took fifth place in the 300m hurdles, running 43.35 in rain showers.

Geneseo’s Ali Rapps claimed the 300m hurdles when she crossed the line at 44.01, seven-tenths ahead of the previous record. Wirth also placed in the 300m hurdles.

Rapps set the school record in the 100m on the previous day, Friday, May 20, with a time of 14.73. She now has the GHS record in both the 100m and 300m hurdles. Her time of 15.07 in the 100m hurdles in the finals on May 21 earned her second place at State.

Geneseo also had two defending state champion relay teams in the 4x200 and 4x400, and both teams finished in the top five to earn medals.

Addison Pischke, Annie Wirth, Phoebe Shoemaker and Sierra Krueger made up the 4x200 foursome and placed fifth with a time of 1:45.25.

Krueger, Pischke, Shoemaker and Ali Rapps made up the 4x400 and finished in fourth place with a time of 4:02.80.

Olivia Marshall placed 12th in the discus with a 113-foot, 5 ½-inch throw