"Here Lies Jeremy Troy" opens June 2 at Richmond Hill Players

staff writer

Richmond Hill Players continue their 2022 season with the comedy Here Lies Jeremy Troy by Jack Sharkey. The show will be presented June 2-12 at the Barn Theater in Geneseo. Audio Description performance is Friday, June 3, and Assistive Listening Devices are now available (please request an ALD when making reservations.) Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays doors open at 6:30 pm with the show beginning at 7:30 pm. Sundays are 3 pm matinees with doors opening at 2 pm. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the Richmond Hill box office at 309-944-2244 or by visiting the website at rhplayers.com.