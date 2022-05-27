Looking Back Cambridge

15 Years Ago

May 31, 2007

Residents of the community gathered Monday May 28 for Memorial Day ceremonies at the Cambridge Community Hall and on the lawn of the Henry County Courthouse. The day began with music played by the Cambridge High School band under the direction of Chris Allen. They played two more selections throughout the program.

Amanda Kruger of Cambridge and Ali McCaw of AlWood two members of the AlWood Cambridge softball team were named to the Lincoln Trail All Conference Softball Team.

25 Years Ago

May 29, 2007

This group of Cambridge students from Kay Wilson's Special Education class enjoyed a ride on Bob Ryan's horse drawn wagon as they head for a class picnic Friday May 23.

Students in Mark Bosveld's sixth grade classroom have been working approximately two months on a science project Mars City Alpha. They have been building a colony to depict how it may look on Mars. Working on their projects are Gerald Whelchel, Tony Wagner, Angie Wells, and Jessie Blade. They chose a president, vice president, recorder, public liasion, and quality controller to run Mars and did several other projects around the theme.