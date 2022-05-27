Looking Back Galva

15 Years Ago

May 30, 2007

Galva High School graduate Brittany Rose is surrounded by classmates as they listen to a speaker during Sunday's commencement exercises at the school. Rose, the class's salutatorian, was one of the speakers during the ceremony.

A rural Galva man remined in fair condition Tuesday afternoon after a light plane he was flying crashed Friday morning at the Kewanee Municipal Airport. The plane was driven by Gene Bohle, 70, of rural Galva. The Ultralight unit was taking off when the mishap occurred. It landed in a nearby field adjacent to the runway.

25 Years Ago

May 29, 2002

For the second time in two months, Galva School District has received an academic honor from a school-rating organization. According to School Search, a company that rates Illinois public schools, Galva High School was one of 37 high schools in 2001 whose students academic performance was in the upper on-third of Illinois school districts, but whose expenditure per pupil was among the lower on-fourth of schools.

Galva High School senior Tom McIntire unleashes a discus throw during the IHSA Boys State Track Meet in Charleston on Friday. McIntire went on to finish fourth place with a throw of 166-4. He placed sixth in last year's meet as a junior.

50 Years Ago

May 25, 1972

The swimming pool in the Galva Park District will again be open at 1 pm on Saturday if all goes as planned according to Art Apfel, president of the district. They started to fill the pool on Monday but the process was a long one since it had to be done with garden hoses. A leak in the water line normally used to fill the pool was discovered this year.