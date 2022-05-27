Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

June 1, 2007

When the 2006-07 draws to a close in early June, 19 retiring Geneseo School District teachers will mark the end of their teaching careers. Combined, the retirees have taught a combined total of 499 years, in the Geneseo School District.

Maple City Band — the Geneseo community band — will begin rehearsal for the 2007 concert season with a special rehearsal at 3 p.m. Sunday, in the band room at Geneseo High School.

25 Years Ago

May 30, 1997

Representatives from the Geneseo Development group are meeting with a firm which may create a new venture and locate at Edwards Commercial Park, according to Susie Snyder Bush.

Jim Roberts, superintendent of Geneseo Municipal Utilities, attended the regular monthly meeting of the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency in Springfield on Wednesday at the same time the Illinois Legislature was working on electric utility industry deregulation.

50 Years Ago

May 25, 1972

J D. Darnall senior high school announces that summer school classes will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday, at the senior high school and will continue through July 21.

Geneseo swimming pool will open Saturday, weather permitting, according to Melvin Ong, manager. The pool will be open this weekend only and reopen for the season on June 1. The admission prices will be 30 cents.

100 Years Ago

May 26, 1922

The committee in charge of the Memorial Day exercises is planning to have the graves of all soldiers decorated during the morning of Memorial Day instead of in the afternoon. This will make it necessary for all flowers to be brought to the Methodist church on Thursday afternoon.

Parade Orders: 1. G.A.R. in autos. 2. Band. 3. City Council. 4. Spanish War Veterans. 5. World War Veterans. 6.Sons of Veterans 7. Ladies Circle of G.A.R. 8. American Legion Auxiliary 9. School Children.