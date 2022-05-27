Looking Back Orion

15 Years Ago

May 31, 2007

"It really doesn't matter what you did yesterday, or what you are planning for tomorrow," Orion school board president Doug Nelson told the Class of 2007 during Graduation on Sunday May 27, at Orion High School. "It is what you do today that matters," Nelson said, "Make every day matter."

Twenty-three National Honor Society members of the Orion High School Class of 2007were honored at a dinner by the Orion Lions Club Monday, May 21, at Orion United Methodist Church. The club also honored Lions Club scholarship recipients.

25 Years Ago

May 30, 1997

Karen Olson, a first grade teacher at C R Hanna elementary School, Orion, has students use a rubber band to learn how sound vibrates while on a field trip at Matzen's Lake, rural Coal Valley on Friday May 23. The students' bee buzzers make a sound like, well buzzing bees.

A vintage Sunoco NASCAR race car with computer simulation will be on the fairgrounds on Wednesday and Thursday of fair week, June 25 and 26.

50 Years Ago

May 25, 1972

Sisters of the Skillet held an outing last Thursday in Peoria. m The next meeting of the members will be September 7 in the home of Mrs. Lillian Engstrom.

Saturday is Booster Day in Orion for Orion Little League Assoc. Your support is needed.

100 Years Ago

May 25, 1922

Two big days of work are to be accomplished at the outing club on Friday and Saturday of this week if weather permits. All members of the club are asked to be on hand at the big dam with teams and slip scrapers or with shovels to complete widening of the dam which the contractor failed to do.

Miss Helen Bailey of Orion, an advanced violin student of John McMahill of the Wilson Music School of Chicago appeared in a recital May 11, at the school recital hall. Miss Bailey showed skill and ability and gave a most pleasing interpretation of "allegro Brilliante".