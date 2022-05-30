Cambridge launches 28 graduates into the world

Mindy Carls

“The best way to predict your future is to create it.” Abraham Lincoln. Class of 2022 motto

Cambridge High School graduated 28 seniors on Sunday, May 15.

Band and choir director Christina Allen played the processional, “Pomp and Circumstance” by Edward Elgar, on the piano.

Junior honorary ushers were Kendra Downing, Brooklyn Humphrey, Gavin McDonough and Adah Smutzer.

Walking into the gym, seniors wore a variety of cords with their caps and gowns. Maroon and white cords were for National Honor Society members. Blue and yellow cords were for FFA students. Green cords with 632 charms were for their friend and classmate, Ryder Schnowske, who died in an accident in June 2019 in Michigan.

Senior Cameron Pace gave the welcome.

“Fellow seniors, not all of your failures are the end,” he said. “Not every stumble is proof of your flaws. Sometime you have to get up and grit your teeth and look straight ahead. Because even if this life is not what you want it to be, remember that even them it is worth every single moment.”

Students in the top 10 percent of the class, wearing gold medals, gave the honor addresses.

“As a class, we have become a lot more close knit,” Lukas Maness said. “Maybe it was due to the pandemic that forced us to grow and adapt to a world that had been turned on its head. Everyone came into our senior year with a new look on life and new interests.”

He listed the lessons he learned from calculus.

“Struggling is a part of life and learning,” Maness said. “Not everything comes easy.”

Zoey Larson reflected on what she would have told herself on the first day of high school, starting with graduation coming faster than she expected. Instead of wishing for the future to come, she should live in the moment.

“Cherish the memories,” she said.

Ryder’s death showed his classmates they were not invincible, Larson said.

“Losing someone your own age that should be with us right now is a different kind of hurt,” she said. “I know we can’t see him right now, but he’s here. He’s so excited for us to be making this next step. If you can’t push yourself to work harder for yourself, do it for Ryder.”

Paige Leander gave the last honor address.

“The passing of Ryder has taught me a lot,” she said. “It taught me to follow in his footsteps, to live life to the fullest, to make memories with the people I love now because you never know when that can be taken away from you, to always set my goals high and not to stop until I reach them.

Carrie Boelens spoke for the school board. She told the seniors, “Today is your clean slate. Your do-over. No more labels, no more nicknames. No more limitations.

Today is a new you. It’s an opportunity to redefine your life, your direction and your future.”

Senior Carson Nodine was recognized for enlisting in the Iowa Air National Guard.

After diplomas were awarded, Allen played “Freedom” by Michael W. Smith.

The new graduates walked from the gym to form a receiving line outside, where they released balloons with messages for Ryder.

The graduates are Rodney Michael Beam, Mollie Grace Bennett, Justine Marie Boelens, Christian Stanley Buss, Kasey Ray Carey, Hailey Lynn Casteel, Madison Marie Casteel, Kassidy Hannah Cooper, Aaron William Gotthardt, Grace Ellen Hanson, Madisyn Star Hilton, Keagan James Hixson, Emily Nicole Johnson, Lucas James Kessinger.

Also, Zoey Emma Hazel Larson, Paige Lynette Leander, Lukas Edward Maness, McKenzie Miller, Kyle Douglas Nimrick, Carson Robert Nodine, MacKenzie-Rhea Olson, Cameron Robert Pace, Carson Wayne Palmer, Morgan Olivia Palmer, Kyrstin Rae Swanson, Courtney Marie Swemline, Matthew Edward VanHyfte and Meric Jason Veloz.