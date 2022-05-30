Charged Coffee to renovate Orion building

staff writer

Starting in a vintage camping trailer in 2018, Charged Coffee and Cocoa Shop in Orion, Illinois will soon move to the former Maple Street Grill building at 303 10th Street in Orion. The Henry County Board recently approved a $57,700 loan to Charged LLC from its Rural Revolving Loan Fund to allow renovation of the newly-purchased building. Expansion plans include a drive up window and lunch menu. Owners Michael and Andrea Rascher are excited to complete the renovations quickly and open in August 2022. They will retain all employees and create four additional positions. Charged Coffee and Cocoa Shop also has a location in Silvis..

The Henry County Rural Revolving Loan Fund Program (RRLF) has made 88 loans totaling $5.02 million, which have in return created and retained 1,144 jobs in the Henry County, Illinois work force. The RRLF monies are available to any new or existing business within Henry County. For more information on the Henry County RRLF Program contact Jim Kelly, Henry County Economic Development Director and RRLF Loan Operator, at the Henry County Courthouse, (309) 937- 3410.