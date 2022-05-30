Geneseo Softball advances in regional play

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Varsity Lady Leafs defeated the Streator Bulldogs, 3-0, on Tuesday, May 24, as two GHS pitchers combined to throw a shutout.

Tara Bomleny induced a fly out from Makenna Ondrey to finish off the game.

Pitching was strong on both sides and Geneseo pitchers struck out four.

Geneseo got things moving in the second inning of the game when Sienna Frank drove in one with a triple.

Katelyn Emerick took the win for Geneseo. The fireballer allowed four hits and zero runs over five innings, striking out four and walking zero. Bomleny threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Taylor Krueger went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Geneseo in hits.

COMMENTS FROM GENESEO PLAYERS:

-Katelyn Emerick – “Tonight’s game was another team win. Coming in I knew that my defense was going to back me up and my offense was going to put runs on the board.”

-Taylor Krueger -0 “Today was a really windy day, but not too windy to stop us from playing. Our team came together and played as a unit. Overall, there was never a bad inning and we all played loose.”

-Sienna Frank – “It felt really good to get the game started with the triple. We all came out ready to play.”