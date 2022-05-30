Geneseo Softball loses regional championship game

The Geneseo Varsity Softball Team scored in the first inning of the Regional Championship game against Metamora on Friday, May 27 at the JF Edwards Complex in Geneseo. But the Metamora Redbirds answered with one run of their own and continued their path to victory with a final score of 6-2.

Geneseo got on the board in the first inning when Annabelle Veloz singled on a 3-1 count and scored a run. In the bottom of the first inning, Metamora tied the game at one with a single on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.

After Geneseo scored one run in the top of the fourth inning, Metamora also scored one. Geneseo’s Payton Stohl singled on a 2-01 count, scoring one run. Again, Metamora answered when their batter drew a walk, scoring one run.

It was all Metamora when they added three runs in the third inning.

Katelyn Emerick took the loss for the Lady Leafs. She surrendered four runs on five hits over two innings, striking out two and walking zero.

Stohl went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Geneseo in hits.

COMMENTS FROM GENESEO PLAYERS:

-Sidney Spindel – “The game was one of our best games we’ve played. We played hard and you could feel how much everyone wanted it. In the end, everyone played their best and played for the girls next to them.”

-Katelyn Emerick – “Friday’s game was a hard loss. Our defense played well, they just hit where our players weren’t. Our offense hit well, we just couldn’t seem to string the hits that we needed. It was hard to say goodbye to my high school softball career, but there are many memories that I will remember.”