Annawan Fun Days June 3-5

A weekend of activities is planned for Friday, June 3, through Sunday, June 5, in Annawan for the annual Annawan Fun Days observance. A complete list of events can be found on the Village of Annawan face book page, or by contacting Behrens at 309-935-6264.

The Little Miss Village of Annawan Pageant, at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 3, in Annawan High School, will kickoff the weekend events.

On Saturday, June 4, activities include:

-Slow Pitch Softball Tournament at Howes Park.

-Giant Goose Youth Day at Izaak Walton Goose Conservation.

-Car Show all day in the downtown area.

-Kids’ activities in the evening in Howes Park, including a petting zoo, caricature drawings, balloon twisting, face painting, magic show, live bat performance and a pork chop supper.

-8 p.m. downtown - Music by NCU Cover Up Band.

-Fireworks show at dusk.

SUNDAY, JUNE 5:

-8 a.m. – Breakfast and Craft/Vendor Fair – former Sacred Heart Hall building.

-12 noon - Parade begins downtown, with activities for kids on the grounds of the Annawan Fire Station, including exotic animals, caricature drawings, face painting, balloon twisting, family entertainment shows, Miller’s train rides, stilt walking performance and kiddie tractor pull.

-Other events in the downtown area – pie auction, food trucks, live music, bingo and a bags tournament.